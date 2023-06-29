River Tails Stronger Together EA version update & Demo version released

Hello,
We are excited to announce a new patch for River Tails Stronger Together!
Here are the details of the update:
Added languages:
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Chinese traditional
- Chinese simplified
More languages to be added during early access or at launch
Improvements to:
- Visual
- Performance
- Sound and sound control
- Level design
- Balancing
- Improved time trial bonus levels and time trial system
Bug fixes.
New free to play demo.
The new demo features level 1.1, 2.1, and the first bonus time trial.
Thank you again for playing and we are working hard to improve the game as much as possible while developing the full version.
We look forward to your feedback!
Changed files in this update