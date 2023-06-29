 Skip to content

River Tails: Stronger Together update for 29 June 2023

River Tails Stronger Together EA version update & Demo version released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
We are excited to announce a new patch for River Tails Stronger Together!

Here are the details of the update:

Added languages:
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Chinese traditional
  • Chinese simplified

More languages to be added during early access or at launch

Improvements to:
  • Visual
  • Performance
  • Sound and sound control
  • Level design
  • Balancing
  • Improved time trial bonus levels and time trial system
Bug fixes.

New free to play demo.

The new demo features level 1.1, 2.1, and the first bonus time trial.
Thank you again for playing and we are working hard to improve the game as much as possible while developing the full version.

We look forward to your feedback!

