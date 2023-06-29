River Tails Stronger Together EA version update & Demo version released

Share · View all patches · Build 11520412 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 08:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

We are excited to announce a new patch for River Tails Stronger Together!

Here are the details of the update:

Added languages:

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Chinese traditional

Chinese simplified

More languages to be added during early access or at launch

Improvements to:

Visual

Performance

Sound and sound control

Level design

Balancing

Improved time trial bonus levels and time trial system

Bug fixes.

New free to play demo.

The new demo features level 1.1, 2.1, and the first bonus time trial.

Thank you again for playing and we are working hard to improve the game as much as possible while developing the full version.

We look forward to your feedback!