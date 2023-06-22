Bug Fixes and Better Controller Support

Better Controller Support:
- reworked controller selection for campaign map menu and quadrant hardpoints
- use the controller left stick to select quadrant and dpad to select specific slots
- map location selection will accurately select from the direction of the left stick
- scrolling through cards will keep the card in view
- keyboard and controller key tooltips over each button
Bug Fixes:
- fixed library not selecting card by default
- fixed hotkeys triggering when typing into input fields
- fixed combining and replacing equipment being placed in the center
- fixed duplication bug when combining
- fixed charger bug tracking player while charging
- fixed elite enemies not getting proper cooldowns after special attacks
- fixed previous upgrades not applying to new weapons if the upgrade was a quad upgrade from a neighbor
- fixed repulsor knockback not affecting elites
- fixed mines not affected by damage upgrade
Other Changes:
- changed quad upgrades to apply when new equipment of that type is added retroactively
- changed point defense and dread beam to try to retarget per shot
- changed cluster missile to be more like rocket barrage
- increased ion cloud radius indicator visibility
- adjusted boss mass to be heavier and less affected by knockback
- refactored quad/all commands
- added per command tooltips
- environmental ion clouds no longer spawn on top of starting position
- changed knockback always to push enemies away from the player
