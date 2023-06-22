 Skip to content

Star Survivor update for 22 June 2023

Bug Fixes and Better Controller Support

Star Survivor update for 22 June 2023



Better Controller Support:

  • reworked controller selection for campaign map menu and quadrant hardpoints
  • use the controller left stick to select quadrant and dpad to select specific slots
  • map location selection will accurately select from the direction of the left stick
  • scrolling through cards will keep the card in view
  • keyboard and controller key tooltips over each button

Bug Fixes:

  • fixed library not selecting card by default
  • fixed hotkeys triggering when typing into input fields
  • fixed combining and replacing equipment being placed in the center
  • fixed duplication bug when combining
  • fixed charger bug tracking player while charging
  • fixed elite enemies not getting proper cooldowns after special attacks
  • fixed previous upgrades not applying to new weapons if the upgrade was a quad upgrade from a neighbor
  • fixed repulsor knockback not affecting elites
  • fixed mines not affected by damage upgrade

Other Changes:

  • changed quad upgrades to apply when new equipment of that type is added retroactively
  • changed point defense and dread beam to try to retarget per shot
  • changed cluster missile to be more like rocket barrage
  • increased ion cloud radius indicator visibility
  • adjusted boss mass to be heavier and less affected by knockback
  • refactored quad/all commands
  • added per command tooltips
  • environmental ion clouds no longer spawn on top of starting position
  • changed knockback always to push enemies away from the player

