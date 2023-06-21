Gearbox Selection, Random World Gen (Experimental), Server Admin Menu

Greetings!
This update is adding some requested features, as well as some features that are an absolute necessity.
To start off, you can now change your gearbox between Automatic and Manual.
This update has also added a new, experimental, Random World Generation setting! You can now select a randomly generated world (so far, a randomly generated town world), by selecting the "Open RandomWorldGen" button in the Singleplayer menu. This option does work on Dedicated Servers, however it is experimental so there may be bugs.
A new Server Administration Panel has been added for server owners and administrators! This works with both Dedicated Servers, and Player Hosted Sessions! Please refer to the Dedicated Server Guide for more information on how to make yourself and other players an admin on your server/session.
(PVP option coming for a future special gamemode ;D)
Additionally, a new in-game hint has been added, which shows that you can now press X to show the controls and keybinds in-game. This hint is shown at the top left of your screen.
The font on most of the UI has been redone and has a nicer look now.
Due to lots of requests, brakelights have now been added. As well, the default lights are now lowbeam headlights. You can now toggle the highbeam headlights by pressing K. To flash them, just like you would in-real life, you can press and hold J - releasing the J key will then turn them off. A cabin light for your vehicle has also been added, which can be toggled by pressing ALT+L.
A bunch of new achievements and findables, and POIs have been added.
That is all for this update. We hope you enjoy the new update. For a full list of bugfixes, features, and improvements, please see the changelog below.
Added:
- Gearbox selection
- Random World Generation (experimental)
- Randomly Generated Town Wlrod (experimental)
- Server Admin Menu
- Achievement: The Derby
- Achievement: Gold Rush
- Achievement: The Moose Monument
- Achievement: Toy car
- Achievement: Junk
- Achievement: It's so... random!
- Achievement: A new view
- Achievement: Automation!
- Achievement: Stick shift
- 3 Hidden Achievements (& findables/POIs)
- Ability to switch between MPH & KM/h
- DLCs menu
- Lowbeam headlights, highbeam headlights
- In-cabin light
- Brakelights
- In-game hint (X to show controls/keybinds in-game)
- Ability to show controls/keybinds in-game by pressing X
- Server connection messages (success, failure, timeout, etc)
Bugfixes:
- Vehicle colors showing grey checkerboard texture
- Jittering in multiplayer
- VehiclePlayerController accessing None when trying to read property error on Dedicated Servers
- Australian Outback terrain simply not existing
- Obnoxiously loud and duplicating engine sound (WIP)
- Floating windmill on Njarovik
Improvements:
- Excessive glare and bloom when headlights/brakelights are active
- Engine sounds (WIP)
- Rain puddles no longer flood the entire map in 80 feet of water
- Snow takes longer to melt, rain takes longer to evaporate
- Vehicle physics are affected better by weather
Removed:
- Epic graphics settings from Advanced Video settings menu (these can still be enabled manually in the GameUserSettings.ini file, however they are bugged and may not work 100% of the time. They will be reintroduced to the game officially once DirectX12 is default for the game, and as well as some graphical changes are made)
Changed files in this update