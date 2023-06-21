Gearbox Selection, Random World Gen (Experimental), Server Admin Menu

Greetings!

This update is adding some requested features, as well as some features that are an absolute necessity.

To start off, you can now change your gearbox between Automatic and Manual.

This update has also added a new, experimental, Random World Generation setting! You can now select a randomly generated world (so far, a randomly generated town world), by selecting the "Open RandomWorldGen" button in the Singleplayer menu. This option does work on Dedicated Servers, however it is experimental so there may be bugs.

A new Server Administration Panel has been added for server owners and administrators! This works with both Dedicated Servers, and Player Hosted Sessions! Please refer to the Dedicated Server Guide for more information on how to make yourself and other players an admin on your server/session.

(PVP option coming for a future special gamemode ;D)

Additionally, a new in-game hint has been added, which shows that you can now press X to show the controls and keybinds in-game. This hint is shown at the top left of your screen.

The font on most of the UI has been redone and has a nicer look now.

Due to lots of requests, brakelights have now been added. As well, the default lights are now lowbeam headlights. You can now toggle the highbeam headlights by pressing K. To flash them, just like you would in-real life, you can press and hold J - releasing the J key will then turn them off. A cabin light for your vehicle has also been added, which can be toggled by pressing ALT+L.

A bunch of new achievements and findables, and POIs have been added.

That is all for this update. We hope you enjoy the new update. For a full list of bugfixes, features, and improvements, please see the changelog below.

Added:

Gearbox selection

Random World Generation (experimental)

Randomly Generated Town Wlrod (experimental)

Server Admin Menu

Achievement: The Derby

Achievement: Gold Rush

Achievement: The Moose Monument

Achievement: Toy car

Achievement: Junk

Achievement: It's so... random!

Achievement: A new view

Achievement: Automation!

Achievement: Stick shift

3 Hidden Achievements (& findables/POIs)

Ability to switch between MPH & KM/h

DLCs menu

Lowbeam headlights, highbeam headlights

In-cabin light

Brakelights

In-game hint (X to show controls/keybinds in-game)

Ability to show controls/keybinds in-game by pressing X

Server connection messages (success, failure, timeout, etc)

Bugfixes:

Vehicle colors showing grey checkerboard texture

Jittering in multiplayer

VehiclePlayerController accessing None when trying to read property error on Dedicated Servers

Australian Outback terrain simply not existing

Obnoxiously loud and duplicating engine sound (WIP)

Floating windmill on Njarovik

Improvements:

Excessive glare and bloom when headlights/brakelights are active

Engine sounds (WIP)

Rain puddles no longer flood the entire map in 80 feet of water

Snow takes longer to melt, rain takes longer to evaporate

Vehicle physics are affected better by weather

Removed: