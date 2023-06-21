June 20 Update

Misc:

-Added a chromatic aberration effect to the Slowdown ability;

-Made the pitch of sound effects lower when the Slowdown ability is active;

-Significantly reduced the energy cost of the Slowdown ability;

-Made an option in the controls menu for making melee attacks face the direction of the camera;

-Made voice sound effects for the last boss fight;

-Reduced the chance that the last boss drops health when damaged;

-Added hints to the loading screen;

-Added motion blur as an option in the quality settings menu (off by default);

Bug Fixes:

-Flying cars not maintaining their speed if exited while in motion;