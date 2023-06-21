 Skip to content

Demolish or Die update for 21 June 2023

June 20 Update

Build 11520049

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Misc:
-Added a chromatic aberration effect to the Slowdown ability;
-Made the pitch of sound effects lower when the Slowdown ability is active;
-Significantly reduced the energy cost of the Slowdown ability;
-Made an option in the controls menu for making melee attacks face the direction of the camera;
-Made voice sound effects for the last boss fight;
-Reduced the chance that the last boss drops health when damaged;
-Added hints to the loading screen;
-Added motion blur as an option in the quality settings menu (off by default);

Bug Fixes:
-Flying cars not maintaining their speed if exited while in motion;

