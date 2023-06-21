 Skip to content

Containment Zone Demo update for 21 June 2023

Fixed up some bugs with the barracks location in the forest and UI/inventory

Share · View all patches · Build 11520032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bunch of small polishes to the game, mainly fixing some bugs with scene and checkpoint loading, black screens, and zombie movement.

