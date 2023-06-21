Bunch of small polishes to the game, mainly fixing some bugs with scene and checkpoint loading, black screens, and zombie movement.
Containment Zone Demo update for 21 June 2023
Fixed up some bugs with the barracks location in the forest and UI/inventory
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2408661 Depot 2408661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update