Patch 1.0.13

Another patch with bugs fixes and some quality of life improvements.
Sandbox
- Fixed issue with terrain not showing in Blueprint when marked as hidden
Custom Shapes
- Fixed issue with not being able to add verts to custom shapes if shifted on Z
- Sort "My Custom Shapes" alphabetically
Foundations
- Fixed issue that could result in foundation anchor being deleted
- Fixed issue with cheat flag not triggering when using more foundation than allowed
Gallery
- Fixed issue with gallery thumbnails not populating when cycling through videos
Decor Mode
- Fixed issue with decor de-selecting after panning
- Fixed issue with decor not showing outline when selected after creation or duplication
- Show vehicles in Decor Mode
UI
- Fixed remaining trash icons with stray pixel
- Fixed issue with achievements not filtering by complete/incomplete when opened
- Select input field text on focus (so you can replace default bridge slot name without having to select it first)
- Allow zero-width selection box to select edges
Thank you to the PB3 community for continuing to provide valuable feedback and bug reports!
If you want early access to patches, opt into the public-test steam branch with password RxA6jwg9QxC6bfWb
Changed files in this update