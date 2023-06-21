Patch 1.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 11519788 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 00:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Another patch with bugs fixes and some quality of life improvements.

Sandbox

Fixed issue with terrain not showing in Blueprint when marked as hidden

Custom Shapes

Fixed issue with not being able to add verts to custom shapes if shifted on Z

Sort "My Custom Shapes" alphabetically

Foundations

Fixed issue that could result in foundation anchor being deleted

Fixed issue with cheat flag not triggering when using more foundation than allowed

Gallery

Fixed issue with gallery thumbnails not populating when cycling through videos

Decor Mode

Fixed issue with decor de-selecting after panning

Fixed issue with decor not showing outline when selected after creation or duplication

Show vehicles in Decor Mode

UI

Fixed remaining trash icons with stray pixel

Fixed issue with achievements not filtering by complete/incomplete when opened

Select input field text on focus (so you can replace default bridge slot name without having to select it first)

Allow zero-width selection box to select edges

Thank you to the PB3 community for continuing to provide valuable feedback and bug reports!

