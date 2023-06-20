Fixes and More

Nests can now only have adults that are the parents of the nest. If this option is enabled, the only adults at the nest will be the parents, if any adults are there.

Nests can now have different combinations of different growth sizes for their creatures. So one nest could only have hatchlings and another nest could have hatchlings and parents, etc.

Fixed an issue where AI creatures would attack and kill insects but would not eat them.

Fixed an issue where the player would get stuck eating a corpse when they weren't actually eating from the corpse.

Carnivore AI can now smell dead creatures and carcasses from much further away.

The player can now smell dead creatures and carcasses from twice as far as they can smell living creatures.

The distance at which the player can smell a creature is now dependent on the creature's size and growth. Larger creatures being able to be smelled from further away.