Anniversary Event

Backrooms survivors, we have an announcement for you!!

We are celebrating the Anniversary for Inside the Backrooms, it's been an incredible year since we release the game and we owe it all to you!

For that reason we launched a celebration event for limited time with various prizes that you can get by completing it!

EVENT DETAILS:

The mechanic is simple, find all partygoers in the lobby level and pop their balloons by throwing darts to them.

In order to activate the event you will need to start from the lobby level and then blow the candles of the cake.

There will be 4 partygoers with a gift for you, after completing the event you will able to select your gift, but only one gift can be selected per game session, so if you want to unlock all the rewards you will need to complete the event multiple times.

The event will be available to play until June 30.

Hope you all enjoy the event and enjoy the limited rewards, we always put a lot of love in these events!!

Thanks for supporting and playing our game, more interesting features are coming soon!!!

ːspiffoː