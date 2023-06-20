 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 20 June 2023

 

Share · View all patches · Build 11519750 · Last edited by wickedplayer494

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MISC ] 

  • Fixed a bug with the sell-back feature

  • Fixed a few financial fun facts

  • Adjusted the main menu position of CTs holding the Dual Elites

  • Fixed tooltips sometimes staying up when you exit the loadout screen

  • Fixed some texture streaming issues

  • Various improvements to stickers

  • Improved sound synchronization for the first bullets during automatic fire

  • Fixed a case where the death panel would appear if killed during the end of match screen

[MAPS]

Mirage

  • Various lightmap fixes

  • Smoke clouds now pass through the metal rollup grating in underpass

[MOVEMENT]

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the player to sometimes move too far forward

  • Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347770 Depot 2347770
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347771 Depot 2347771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347772 Depot 2347772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347773 Depot 2347773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347779 Depot 2347779
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link