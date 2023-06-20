Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 20 June 2023

[ MISC ]
-
Fixed a bug with the sell-back feature
-
Fixed a few financial fun facts
-
Adjusted the main menu position of CTs holding the Dual Elites
-
Fixed tooltips sometimes staying up when you exit the loadout screen
-
Fixed some texture streaming issues
-
Various improvements to stickers
-
Improved sound synchronization for the first bullets during automatic fire
-
Fixed a case where the death panel would appear if killed during the end of match screen
[MAPS]
Mirage
-
Various lightmap fixes
-
Smoke clouds now pass through the metal rollup grating in underpass
[MOVEMENT]
-
Fixed a bug that would cause the player to sometimes move too far forward
-
Various bug fixes
Changed files in this update