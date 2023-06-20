[Game Hotfix] - 562200

Fixes
All Versions
- Duplicants in the wardrobe screen now show the correct outfit artwork when the default Atmo Suit is selected.
- Fixed stall that could happen when the Spice Grinder had food but not enough ingredients to spice it.
- Fixed crash that could occur when a Duplicant could not move off of a suit marker while idling.
- Fixed Duplicants moving only the lesser mass when more than one “Move To” is queued to the same location.
- Corrected update name in Russian localization.
Base Game Only
- Fixed broken tooltip that displayed when hovering over the clock in a Skewed Asteroid save.
