- Added the Spas-12 shotgun

A high capacity shotgun with a brutal size, this gun packs a punch! However, its weight makes it less than stellar to carry around. It's also pretty decent at sniping with slugs.

- Added area markers to the tech tree game mode

These markers display what area you're currently fighting in, as to keep you in that area.

- Added a new zombie, the burner

A charred zombie that has been set on fire enters the arena! He does extra damage just being near him, however he's just as easy to kill as the other zombies.

- Added a new zombie, John Lennon the worker

This zombie wears a red coat, however there isn't much special about him. We may give him a melee weapon in the future.

- Added the tech tree arena mode to the Egypt map

You can now play the tech tree arena mode on that map! The areas go as follows: first, the hangar, then the highway, town, temple, village, and pyramid. After 3 waves, it changes locations, and you have to walk from location to location or drive the plane.

- Improved optimization