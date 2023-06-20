- Added the Spas-12 shotgun
A high capacity shotgun with a brutal size, this gun packs a punch! However, its weight makes it less than stellar to carry around. It's also pretty decent at sniping with slugs.
- Added area markers to the tech tree game mode
These markers display what area you're currently fighting in, as to keep you in that area.
- Added a new zombie, the burner
A charred zombie that has been set on fire enters the arena! He does extra damage just being near him, however he's just as easy to kill as the other zombies.
- Added a new zombie,
John Lennon the worker
This zombie wears a red coat, however there isn't much special about him. We may give him a melee weapon in the future.
- Added the tech tree arena mode to the Egypt map
You can now play the tech tree arena mode on that map! The areas go as follows: first, the hangar, then the highway, town, temple, village, and pyramid. After 3 waves, it changes locations, and you have to walk from location to location or drive the plane.
- Improved optimization
