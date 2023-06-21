Compete against friends in 6 new minigames throughout the world of Creature Creator:

Build Battle - Given a topic, build a creature and then rate your opponents to determine whose is the best!

Race - Be the first to complete three laps around the racetrack!

Soccer - Score the most goals for your team before time runs out.

Pirate King - Occupy the land near the shipwreck for the longest amount of time.

Fruit Fight - Collect the most fruit for your team.

Cave Critters - Kill the most spiders in the given time.

All minigames follow the same structure! Firstly, players join by entering a glowing pad situated near the starting point. They are then introduced to the minigame via a cinematic, in which an electric bounds is defined around the play area. Next, players are given a period of time to create/modify a creature to compete with. A new system has been introduced to be able to temporarily apply restrictions to build mode to make this more interesting! Once ready, players are then teleported to their starting positions, at which point, the minigame will commence!

If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Cheers,

Daniel