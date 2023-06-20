 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 20 June 2023

UNSTABLE Patch 1.4.0 - Apocalypse - Testing the patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11519502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

THIS IS AN UNSTABLE PATCH

With this update, one thing players are HIGHLY RECOMMENDED to do is to delete your SaveGames folder as shown below as previous save games will NOT work.

  • Open File Explorer
  • In the search bar paste in %localappdata%\surroundead\saved
  • Delete SaveGames folder

Before release of 1.4.0 there will be a period of time for testing of the new update. With this, there will come many bug fixes (Which will be updated here, on this post), possible new features and content dependent community suggestions.

To summarise, the update will consist of;

  • Save system rework & multiples saves
  • Character creation
  • Clothing & body armor
  • First laboratory location & new POIs
  • Electricity & generators (Buildables)
  • Steam achievements
  • Horde beacon
  • Many new items including a grenade launcher
  • New POIs
  • Ability to push zombies when aiming a firearm
  • Keep inventory on death difficulty option
  • Improved infestations & vehicle spawning system rework
  • Improved / redesigned inventory layout/look
  • Bolt action rifles & shotguns no longer need a loader
  • Fixed issue with human AI getting stuck in melee/combat
  • Fixed first person sight zoom issue
  • Fixed issues with optimisation rendering objects when far away from player and rendering lights when far away
  • And more

Finally, please enjoy this update and be sure to give all recommendations you can, even if that is Direct messaging me on Discord @zurvivor

Thank you!

Changed depots in unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 11519502
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1645821 Depot 1645821
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link