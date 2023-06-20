UNSTABLE Patch 1.4.0 - Apocalypse - Testing the patch

THIS IS AN UNSTABLE PATCH
With this update, one thing players are HIGHLY RECOMMENDED to do is to delete your SaveGames folder as shown below as previous save games will NOT work.
- Open File Explorer
- In the search bar paste in %localappdata%\surroundead\saved
- Delete SaveGames folder
Before release of 1.4.0 there will be a period of time for testing of the new update. With this, there will come many bug fixes (Which will be updated here, on this post), possible new features and content dependent community suggestions.
To summarise, the update will consist of;
- Save system rework & multiples saves
- Character creation
- Clothing & body armor
- First laboratory location & new POIs
- Electricity & generators (Buildables)
- Steam achievements
- Horde beacon
- Many new items including a grenade launcher
- New POIs
- Ability to push zombies when aiming a firearm
- Keep inventory on death difficulty option
- Improved infestations & vehicle spawning system rework
- Improved / redesigned inventory layout/look
- Bolt action rifles & shotguns no longer need a loader
- Fixed issue with human AI getting stuck in melee/combat
- Fixed first person sight zoom issue
- Fixed issues with optimisation rendering objects when far away from player and rendering lights when far away
- And more
Finally, please enjoy this update and be sure to give all recommendations you can, even if that is Direct messaging me on Discord @zurvivor
Thank you!
Changed depots in unstable branch