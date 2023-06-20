UNSTABLE Patch 1.4.0 - Apocalypse - Testing the patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

THIS IS AN UNSTABLE PATCH

With this update, one thing players are HIGHLY RECOMMENDED to do is to delete your SaveGames folder as shown below as previous save games will NOT work.

Open File Explorer

In the search bar paste in %localappdata%\surroundead\saved



Delete SaveGames folder

Before release of 1.4.0 there will be a period of time for testing of the new update. With this, there will come many bug fixes (Which will be updated here, on this post), possible new features and content dependent community suggestions.

To summarise, the update will consist of;

Save system rework & multiples saves

Character creation

Clothing & body armor

First laboratory location & new POIs

Electricity & generators (Buildables)

Steam achievements

Horde beacon

Many new items including a grenade launcher

New POIs

Ability to push zombies when aiming a firearm

Keep inventory on death difficulty option

Improved infestations & vehicle spawning system rework

Improved / redesigned inventory layout/look

Bolt action rifles & shotguns no longer need a loader

Fixed issue with human AI getting stuck in melee/combat

Fixed first person sight zoom issue

Fixed issues with optimisation rendering objects when far away from player and rendering lights when far away

And more

Finally, please enjoy this update and be sure to give all recommendations you can, even if that is Direct messaging me on Discord @zurvivor

Thank you!