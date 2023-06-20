Update #80 - Ver. 0.8.0b - 23

Share · View all patches · Build 11519392 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Fixes

This is a correction update, due to the problem with the trees!

The spawning of trees was not done correctly. There were also problems with spawning stones and fibers.

Changes and improvements have been made in this regard.



