KeepUp Survival update for 20 June 2023

Update #80 - Ver. 0.8.0b - 23

Fixes

This is a correction update, due to the problem with the trees!

The spawning of trees was not done correctly. There were also problems with spawning stones and fibers.

Changes and improvements have been made in this regard.

