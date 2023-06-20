Update #80 - Ver. 0.8.0b - 23

Fixes
This is a correction update, due to the problem with the trees!
The spawning of trees was not done correctly. There were also problems with spawning stones and fibers.
Changes and improvements have been made in this regard.
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] Having problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game crashes / fatal error / loading a savegame?
Follow me on social media!
- Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/flitzpiepeoo
- Steam Franchise https://store.steampowered.com/curator/40590839
- Twitter https://twitter.com/Flitzpiepe_o0
- Discord https://discord.gg/8zyKXj9SDr
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxCCohvCAKiskQSrduGVPvg
- TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@flitzpiepe_o.0
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/flitzpiepeo0
Changed files in this update