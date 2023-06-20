0.9.14 Changelog

Added (4)
- Added $.LoadKeyValues3File to load KV3 files
- Added Prime Sight HUD for Defrag
- Added
distvariancesound parameter to sound scripts, allowing for distance blending to be tweaked instead of being tied to a cvar. Usage is
distvariance "near, far"
- Re-enabled the following operators in the math_float sound operator: asinh, atanh, acosh, expm1, expm2, log2, log1p, logb, erf, erfc, gamma, lgamma, rint, nearbyint, roundtol and trunc
Fixed (8)
- Fixed 'scale' being applied to all entities in Hammer
- Fixed Linux dependency issues for Panorama
- Fixed MRU material list getting reversed on every Hammer launch
- Fixed MSAA trying to be applied even when driver reported no support
- Fixed cl_csm_debug_2d
- Fixed modelscale not updating when undoing in Hammer
- Fixed possible crash when trying to interact with map window during load
- Fixed solids not rendering in Hammer
Improved (2)
- Changed Hammer config to text format
- Replaced OpenAL with SDL for voice recording and removed dependency
