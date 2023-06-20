June 21 2023 Update Notes

Greetings, Guilty Gear fans!

A new update is available for Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R. This time, a few improvements have been implemented to enhance the offline experience a bit, and some bugfixes for online play.

Last month, the Guilty Gear franchise and its creators Arc System Works have celebrated their 35th and 25th anniversaries respectively.

ASW has opened a special anniversary website, on which you can read messages from their staff and vote for your favorite ASW game. You can vote once per day, so I encourage each ASW fan to visit the website daily!

Please find the complete list of improvements and fixes below.

Improvements for offline VS2P and TEAMVS2P

A new "BUTTON SETTINGS" icon is now available at the bottom of the character select screen. Press it to open a minified version "BUTTON SETTINGS" menu.

In this new minified "BUTTON SETTINGS" menu, you will also find a new entry named "BUTTON CHECK". Select this entry to the "BUTTON CHECK" screen, which will help you verify your settings.

In battle, pausing now behaves and looks similar to pausing in Guilty Gear Xrd or Guilty Gear Strive: you need to hold the key for a brief amount of time instead of just pressing it once, with a small gauge indicator at the bottom of the screen. This prevents accidental pauses.

New "AUDIO DEVICE" setting

In "DISPLAY & AUDIO SETTINGS" menu, you will find a new "AUDIO DEVICE" setting. With this setting, you can easily force the game to use your favorite audio device, or tune the behaviour for the default device from Windows sound settings. This setting is saved to the DisplaySettings.cfg file.

I recommend offline tournament organizers to select and save a favorite audio device for the tournament setup (for example, the TV's speakers). Doing so will prevent common tournament issues, such as an official console gamepad stealing the audio feed.

Bugfixes and adjustments for online modes

Spectator Mode has 3 new filters : Ranked Random, Ranked Best Rank, Ranked Best Winstreak. Watch high-level ranked battles in realtime!

During an online battle, illegal characters now suicide at the beginning of the match.

Fixed a possible leaderboard crash.

Fixed a super rare bug that caused the big Quick Match lobby to have incorrect filters and settings.

Other bugfixes

On most hybrid-GPU systems, such as gaming laptops with Nvidia Optimus or AMD's equivalent, the default setting is now the dedicated high-performance GPU.

Optimized the gamepad detection to use less computing ressources.

Fixed a bug in the DirectInput gamepad detection logic that prevented players from replugging the same DirectInput gamepad in a different USB port.

Reminder: most game settings, such as button settings, are only saved when you're going through the "Saving..." screen. If you want to make sure your settings are saved, go back to the title screen before closing the game.

Thank you for your support.