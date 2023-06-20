- Sounds! Now you will have audio feedback while playing! There are sounds for: any line draw/break event; activation and deactivation of one target; activation and deactivation of multiple targets.
- You can also adjust the volume of these sounds, both in the main menu and the game menu.
- Language and volume settings are now saved. You don't have to set them up every time you start the game.
- According to beta-testers, it was inconvenient to clear the level by first entering the menu, and then clicking the "Restart this level" button. Now the "Clear" button has been added direcctly to the game, in the bottom left corner.
- Also added "Undo" and "Redo" buttons in the bottom right corner. So, if you accidentally break some line that you have been thinking about for a long time, you can easily restore it.
- Some player(-s?) found an unforeseen solution for one of the final levels in the "Introduction" pack. Moved it into the "Broken Solutions" pack, level #5, so anyone can try to find this solution!
- Some minor bug fixes.
Math & Topology update for 20 June 2023
Version 0.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2442861 Depot 2442861
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2442862 Depot 2442862
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update