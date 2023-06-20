New UI + Gameplay Changes

This patch contains a load of changes. The UI for the main screen as well as some sub menus have been changed. There is also changes to how reviews are calculated and some new mechanics.

Instrumental and Vocals

When you create a song, a popup will appear where you can choose the amount of time you spend on instrumental and vocals. They have different rates of accruing composition and mixing points. Also, the more total time put in increases the total amount of points you can get.

Composition and Mixing

Composition and mixing impact the review score of your music. The total amount of points as well as the ratio between the two affects scores. The desired ratio is different for each genre. You gain these points at a rate based on your sound and computer equipment.

Store

You now can purchase sound and computer equipment. The level available for purchase is affected by the level of your studio. These items impact the amount of composition and mixing points you receive per hour.

Song Requests

Song requests have been changed so only 4 can be active at a time. Further, a timer has been added. In future updates, when the timer runs out, the request will disappear.