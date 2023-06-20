Update Notes for 6/20/23

Update Details:
- Fieldwork 1.0 has been added to the game.
- Fieldwork is a practice mode that allows players to actively roam each course and spawn baskets where they see fit.
- To access Fieldwork mode, simply toggle or use the drop down under the Scoring section of the Course Confirmation box.
- Each course has it's own Fieldwork starting area. The player is not restricted to this starting area and can move freely.
- Baskets that are spawned by the player will actively follow the player's distance from the basket.
- Fieldwork does not contribute to player stats or scoring and future UI changes for the mode will be coming soon.
- Players can now see their position on the course leaderboards as well as the top 10 players from within the leaderboard box.
- Other small bug fixes and updates.
Learn More:
- For questions or comments regarding this release, please reach out to an Admin on the DGGO Discord
Changed files in this update