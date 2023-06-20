 Skip to content

Mythrel update for 20 June 2023

Mythrel v0.4.5 Hotfix

Build 11519176

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick hotfix for Mythrel v0.4.5 on Steam to resolve issues with windowed and borderless fullscreen mode.

