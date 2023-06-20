 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WarBots update for 20 June 2023

Patch v01.02.56-alpha (hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 11519126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v01.02.55-alpha (hotfix)

fixed: multiplayer loading issue

added: additional loading checks and syncronizations

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1892901 Depot 1892901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link