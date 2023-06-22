New content add-on and Patch 5 are here

Hello, Renovators!

Are your guests complaining about the lack of amenities? It’s time to change that! The latest Hotel Renovator DLC finally introduces something for the muscles instead of the brains.

With the Gym Furniture Set DLC for Hotel Renovator, you can transform the additional room on the 2nd floor into a state-of-the-art fitness centre. After all, every premium hotel needs a workout space – even if some guests never bother to use it.

But not all guests are like the hero of our latest short video. He’s truly dedicated to the art of muscle-building but may lack a bit in the gym etiquette department. Watch the ad and make sure you never repeat his mistake.

The Gym Furniture Set DLC is available today! Get it now and provide your guests with a fitness facility they'll never want to leave!

Apart from the DLC, we are also introducing Patch 5 which takes care of the following issues:

Fixed a number of incorrectly used rendering features (like hardware tessellation) in NPCs' materials - was causing the materials to either glitch out or just straight up crash the graphics driver on some older GPUs.

Fixed a rare crash caused by some corrupted texture imports in one of the lobby decorations.

Fixed a couple situations in which loading into a savefile while a popup (event message, interaction prompt) was meant to appear right at the save point would cause the player to be blocked from moving and the game time would be frozen.

Fixed an issue where room flooding from the Cracked Pipe event experienced in one game would transfer to subsequently opened save files

Fixed a rare case in which the Engagement Ring would not spawn correctly in the swimming pool after the patio renovation event is over, blocking player progress.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

