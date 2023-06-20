 Skip to content

Blow Away Survivors update for 20 June 2023

Update to ver 0.17.0 on June 21, 2023

Build 11518926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Six new skills unlocked by completing achievement
・Upgraded "Magic Slash"
・Added a new page to Achievements

