Empire Chronicles update for 20 June 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.601) - Minor Update

20 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Alchemy and Cooking quality of life change, now one less click when crafting.
  • Added busts for Drow Driders.
  • New Arena Battle backgrounds!
  • New Temple Battle backgrounds!

