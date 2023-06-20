 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nixxsz Castle update for 20 June 2023

4 New maps out with steam achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 11518753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys! As I said in the last post I finished 4 of the 16 maps that will make up the final game... These maps need to be tested and polished later, but still playable, just a little harder than normal...

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2279381 Depot 2279381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link