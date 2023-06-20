Hey guys! As I said in the last post I finished 4 of the 16 maps that will make up the final game... These maps need to be tested and polished later, but still playable, just a little harder than normal...
Nixxsz Castle update for 20 June 2023
4 New maps out with steam achievements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2279381 Depot 2279381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update