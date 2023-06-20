Bugfix update + DLC button

Various improvements to the game's programming:
- Reworked the lines in every language to solve the save issue happening after an update
- Added the "DLC" button in the main menu to open a folder containing artbooks and guides, if you purchased those
- Changed the After Stories visual with a button to its store page when reaching certain endings
- Various typos and minor bugfixes to all languages
This update may not be compatible with the previous one, especially with save slots. For other potential bugs or questions, don't hesitate to email us as inquiry.heartcoredev@gmail.com.
Changed files in this update