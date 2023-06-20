Bugfix update + DLC button

Share · View all patches · Build 11518575 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 22:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Various improvements to the game's programming:

Reworked the lines in every language to solve the save issue happening after an update

Added the "DLC" button in the main menu to open a folder containing artbooks and guides, if you purchased those

Changed the After Stories visual with a button to its store page when reaching certain endings

Various typos and minor bugfixes to all languages

This update may not be compatible with the previous one, especially with save slots. For other potential bugs or questions, don't hesitate to email us as inquiry.heartcoredev@gmail.com.