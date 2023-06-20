 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Symbiant update for 20 June 2023

Bugfix update + DLC button

Share · View all patches · Build 11518575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various improvements to the game's programming:

  • Reworked the lines in every language to solve the save issue happening after an update
  • Added the "DLC" button in the main menu to open a folder containing artbooks and guides, if you purchased those
  • Changed the After Stories visual with a button to its store page when reaching certain endings
  • Various typos and minor bugfixes to all languages

This update may not be compatible with the previous one, especially with save slots. For other potential bugs or questions, don't hesitate to email us as inquiry.heartcoredev@gmail.com.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1883091 Depot 1883091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1883092 Depot 1883092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link