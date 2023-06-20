Dual Universe - Release 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11518562 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.1.

Bug Fixes

[Shield Widget] Venting button is no longer blocked incorrectly.

Ground material on Sicari that was appearing as an error item now displays correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused the new planet’s descriptions to display the incorrect ore types.

Known Issues

[PVE] When your shield is down, shot VFX do not correctly align with the target, damage is still applied however.

[PVE] On rare occasions entering or exiting a mission may fail, should this happen please notify us via a bug report so we can investigate the issue further and assist you in exiting the mission.

[PVE] On rare occasions radars don’t pick up the first targets on entering a mission.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!