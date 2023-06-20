Dual Universe - Release 1.4.1

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.1.
Bug Fixes
- [Shield Widget] Venting button is no longer blocked incorrectly.
- Ground material on Sicari that was appearing as an error item now displays correctly.
- Fixed an issue that caused the new planet’s descriptions to display the incorrect ore types.
Known Issues
- [PVE] When your shield is down, shot VFX do not correctly align with the target, damage is still applied however.
- [PVE] On rare occasions entering or exiting a mission may fail, should this happen please notify us via a bug report so we can investigate the issue further and assist you in exiting the mission.
- [PVE] On rare occasions radars don’t pick up the first targets on entering a mission.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
