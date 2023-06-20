Patch 1.0.2: A cow went to the gym.

Howdy Farmer!

We're back with another update based on your fantastic feedback! This time around, we've focused on making the game more enjoyable for different playstyles and giving some extra love to our beloved livestock.

Animal growth has been revamped! Now, your animals will gobble up those tasty farm plants right from the start of the day. No more waiting for another day to feed them.

We've balanced the chicken eggs, ducks, duck eggs, and milk to align with this new feeding behavior.

Brace yourself for some massive bonuses on the mountain tile. You'll be reaching new heights of success in no time!

The water tile adjacent effect will now activate the moment it's placed in the game. Timing is everything, so make a splash and preserve that precious stamina (and tomatoes)!

Our relax mode just got even more relaxing. Take a deep breath and soak in the tranquility.

Oh, and we couldn't resist fixing a few pesky typos on some descriptions. Quality control, you know?

Thank you for being an amazing part of our farming community and providing us with your valuable feedback. Keep on growing, Farmer!

Mid-game save? We hear you! But it's a tough nut to crack without breaking things. We're working on it. Keep farming and stay tuned for updates. Thanks for being patient and understanding!

Your whimsically quirky landlord