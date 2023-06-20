Patch B.0.1.7 - 06/20/2023

New Feature - Ghost Town Modifier

Added Ghost Town Custom Modifier Card! Ghost Town allows all dead players to vote still. Ghost votes are anonymous, and the number of votes required to put a player on trial, when using this modifier, now factors in the number of alive + dead players in the game (disconnect players do not count)

Improvements

• Clarified Admirer's Care ability bypasses Jail.

• Clarified Psychic feedback messages to say "at least one" of the players is good on good vision nights, and "at least one" of the players is evil on evil vision nights.

• Wildling role card now says they can read all whispers.

• Clarified that the Hex Master must be alive to have the hex bomb go off, unless reanimated by the Necromancer.

• Clarified that the Hex bomb will kill all players. It is stronger than an unstoppable attack.

• Improved the creator code process so that if you put in a creator code to support a creator, purchases for 7 days will be automatically attributed to that creator.

• Retributionist will not be able to use stoned roles anymore

• Neutral Apoc will now know when a teammate is dragged off to Jail

• Traitor Jailor will not notify Coven teammates who they jail

• Executioner will not be forced to have themselves as an execution target anymore

• Admirer cannot propose once Rapid Mode starts

• Rapid Mode will only activate at the start of day now

• Added some anti-hacking measures to prevent players from appearing in other player's houses at night and seeing them move around.

• Previous game results is now a dock item

• Ghost Town and Rapid Mode keywords added.

• Updated Search keyword to mention apocalypse roles.

• Updated Sheriff role card to expand on what they can and cannot find.

• Chat filter will now also show any mentions of the filtered player, including in whispers.

• Added additional types of chat log entries when filtering on a person, including whispering, death messages, doom messages, votes and vote outcomes, to provide a more complete picture of the player’s interactions in the game.

• XIsWhisperingToY messages will now be highlighted in chat if your player number is mentioned.

• Rebecca, and build keywords added.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where the text type writer sound would play during the pick names phase.

• Fixed bug where Hex Master was not getting feedback if target had stronger defense

• Fixed wildling targeting message

• Fixed some issues with Poisoner and Ritualist Coven feedback messages displaying things such as %name%

• Fixed the death mass kill cinematic sound.

• Fixed tip text in transition screen overlapping Pilgrim animation in some cases.

• Fixed missing text shadows on chat log items and Death Note.

• Fixed an issue where pasting large amounts of mentions in Last Will, Death Note, or Notepad could cause the UI to freeze for a bit as the mentions were processed.

• Fixed missing placeholder text in Notepad.

• Fixed problem with pasting in template to Last Will, Death Note, or Notepad and then subsequently trying to type causing overlapping text.

• Fixed issue where stray HTML tags in Last Will, Death Note, or Notepad could cause issues when trying to copy and paste to chat, or autopost to chat, and could prevent the Last Will or Death Note from saving correctly to the server.