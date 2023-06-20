WEATHER UPDATE | ALPHA 2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11518353 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 21:09:27 UTC by Wendy

IMPROVEMENTS

Added a dynamic weather system that will include rain, snow, thunder, hail, ice, wind, and lots of variations of them.

Added outside ambience

Brightened the lighting inside all houses

Changed lighting a bit inside all houses

Added shadows to a lot more lights without ruining fps

Optimized weather

Weather doesnt go through roofs anymore

Changed some footsteps

Completely remade outside lighting

Changed AI to work as much as possible

Made AI Animations way smoother

Remade the entire car mechanic

Added particles without ruining fps

Added some RTX mirrors without ruining fps