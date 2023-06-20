WEATHER UPDATE | ALPHA 2.5

IMPROVEMENTS
Added a dynamic weather system that will include rain, snow, thunder, hail, ice, wind, and lots of variations of them.
Added outside ambience
Brightened the lighting inside all houses
Changed lighting a bit inside all houses
Added shadows to a lot more lights without ruining fps
Optimized weather
Weather doesnt go through roofs anymore
Changed some footsteps
Completely remade outside lighting
Changed AI to work as much as possible
Made AI Animations way smoother
Remade the entire car mechanic
Added particles without ruining fps
Added some RTX mirrors without ruining fps
Changed files in this update