Swirl Watch Version 1.045 (Hot Launch)

-Blast packs now explode when shot (instead of getting destroyed.)

-Added a safeguard to ensure explosion sources are removed correctly.

-Resupply cannisters that are found in vaults no longer detonate after being opened.

-Fence posts no longer hide nearby buoys.

-Added fallback to assign closest patrol route to stray guards that get initialized in loitering state.

-Fixed some situations in which sound would not trigger a reaction if the two closest listeners are immediately destroyed by the sound source.

-Fixed CSO soft alert call being interruptible if the previously sending ship is removed.

-Fixed interrogating prison ships erroneously completing the objective.

-Fixed some bad fence spawns in zone 5.