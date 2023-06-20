-Blast packs now explode when shot (instead of getting destroyed.)
-Added a safeguard to ensure explosion sources are removed correctly.
-Resupply cannisters that are found in vaults no longer detonate after being opened.
-Fence posts no longer hide nearby buoys.
-Added fallback to assign closest patrol route to stray guards that get initialized in loitering state.
-Fixed some situations in which sound would not trigger a reaction if the two closest listeners are immediately destroyed by the sound source.
-Fixed CSO soft alert call being interruptible if the previously sending ship is removed.
-Fixed interrogating prison ships erroneously completing the objective.
-Fixed some bad fence spawns in zone 5.
Swirl Watch Version 1.045 (Hot Launch)
