- Fixed issue with daily parkour course changing while lobby is active
- Fix bug with escaping parkour course
- Added a potential fix for game running multiple times on Steam Friends Playing section
- Removed lobby regions
Deducto 2 update for 20 June 2023
Version 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
