Deducto 2 update for 20 June 2023

Version 1.0.1

Build 11518272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with daily parkour course changing while lobby is active
  • Fix bug with escaping parkour course
  • Added a potential fix for game running multiple times on Steam Friends Playing section
  • Removed lobby regions

