Rotwood Combat Focus Test update for 20 June 2023

Rotwood Combat Focus Test Patch 3

Rotwood Combat Focus Test Patch 3 · Build 11518226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*     Rots:     
          * Yammo               
                    * Slam attack                       
                              * Hitbox precision pass                             


* Swing attack                      
                              * Hitbox precision pass

  • Gnarled Yammo

    • Slam attack

      • Hitbox precision pass

    • Added whiff punishable arm hurtboxes

    • Swing attack

      • Hitbox precision pass

  • Mired Floracrane

    • Floracrane attacks do friendly fire
    • Spinning attack does a single hit with knockdown instead of multiple hits
    • Prevent hitting players that are knocked down during the spinning attack

  • Mother Treek

    • Mother Treek can no longer receive Status Effects while in defending phase.

  • Bandikoot

    • Bandikoot can no longer receive Status Effects while hiding.
    • Bandikoot clone does not do teleport bite attack
    • Bandikoot clone health 3000 -> 2000

  • Powers & Skills:

    • Ambush Predator

      • Base rarity Epic -> Legendary. 

    • Legendary version gives Critical Chance equal to Movespeed, not double.

    • Stage Fall

      • Health bonus from 75/125 -> 50/100

    • Banana Peel:

      • Health bonus 1hp -> 3hp
      • Max bananas at once time infinite->3
      • One banana is refilled by dealing 1000 Damage

* Health bar text is more readable
  • Fixed layout position for power-drop screen
  • Made gate indicators more visible by adding color to unlocked states as well
  • Added "Reset All Bindings" button
  • Changed the default keyboard attack keys to J and K (Requires clicking Reset All Bindings)
  • Changed the Interact binding to be F / R1 instead of Space / A
  • Added the interact key binding to the options menu
  • Allow binding modifier keys

* Fixed convo priority bug on Berna
  • Attempted fix for &#39;can&#39;t write to config directory&#39;
  • Fixed typo in Pick of the Litter desc
  • Added missing elite floracane name/plural (Mired Floracrane)
  • Added missing elite beet name
  • Show "Mired Floracrane" in miniboss titlecard
  • Fix for "Could not start modal conversation" crash
  • Added additional logging when interact fails with "player busy" error
  • Fix crash when Slowpoke&#39;s mortar target becomes invalid before it can shoot
  • Fixed an issue where the "Pick Power" button would not appear if you opened the screen using the interaction keybind
  • Pressing ESC while picking your power no longer skips the power selection
  • Fixed issue where Yammo would die and stay on-screen, preventing players from advancing

