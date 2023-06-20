Rotwood Combat Focus Test Patch 3

[u]Changes:[/u]
* Rots:
* Yammo
* Slam attack
* Hitbox precision pass
* Swing attack
* Hitbox precision pass
-
Gnarled Yammo
-
Slam attack
- Hitbox precision pass
-
Added whiff punishable arm hurtboxes
-
Swing attack
- Hitbox precision pass
-
-
Mired Floracrane
- Floracrane attacks do friendly fire
- Spinning attack does a single hit with knockdown instead of multiple hits
- Prevent hitting players that are knocked down during the spinning attack
-
Mother Treek
- Mother Treek can no longer receive Status Effects while in defending phase.
-
Bandikoot
- Bandikoot can no longer receive Status Effects while hiding.
- Bandikoot clone does not do teleport bite attack
- Bandikoot clone health 3000 -> 2000
-
Powers & Skills:
-
Ambush Predator
- Base rarity Epic -> Legendary.
-
Legendary version gives Critical Chance equal to Movespeed, not double.
-
Stage Fall
- Health bonus from 75/125 -> 50/100
-
Banana Peel:
- Health bonus 1hp -> 3hp
- Max bananas at once time infinite->3
- One banana is refilled by dealing 1000 Damage
-
[u]UI/ Screens:[/u]
* Health bar text is more readable
- Fixed layout position for power-drop screen
- Made gate indicators more visible by adding color to unlocked states as well
- Added "Reset All Bindings" button
- Changed the default keyboard attack keys to J and K (Requires clicking Reset All Bindings)
- Changed the Interact binding to be F / R1 instead of Space / A
- Added the interact key binding to the options menu
- Allow binding modifier keys
[u]Bugs/ Crashes:[/u]
* Fixed convo priority bug on Berna
- Attempted fix for 'can't write to config directory'
- Fixed typo in Pick of the Litter desc
- Added missing elite floracane name/plural (Mired Floracrane)
- Added missing elite beet name
- Show "Mired Floracrane" in miniboss titlecard
- Fix for "Could not start modal conversation" crash
- Added additional logging when interact fails with "player busy" error
- Fix crash when Slowpoke's mortar target becomes invalid before it can shoot
- Fixed an issue where the "Pick Power" button would not appear if you opened the screen using the interaction keybind
- Pressing ESC while picking your power no longer skips the power selection
- Fixed issue where Yammo would die and stay on-screen, preventing players from advancing
Changed files in this update