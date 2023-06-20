This build includes a fix for a countdown bug when playing a game with at least 2 human players with bots.
I now apply the bot play delay at the beginning of the round so they don't play immediately when the round starts.
I disable the Draw button when dealing/scoring.
Menu buttons are no longer covered up when zooming in.
I'm especially interested in hearing if anybody encounters problems not being able to double-click cards to make a legal play (i.e. nothing happens when you double-click).
Highland Panic Playtest update for 20 June 2023
Version 0.9.3: Several bug fixes
This build includes a fix for a countdown bug when playing a game with at least 2 human players with bots.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update