Version 0.9.3: Several bug fixes

This build includes a fix for a countdown bug when playing a game with at least 2 human players with bots.

I now apply the bot play delay at the beginning of the round so they don't play immediately when the round starts.

I disable the Draw button when dealing/scoring.

Menu buttons are no longer covered up when zooming in.

I'm especially interested in hearing if anybody encounters problems not being able to double-click cards to make a legal play (i.e. nothing happens when you double-click).