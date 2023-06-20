 Skip to content

Highland Panic Playtest update for 20 June 2023

Version 0.9.3: Several bug fixes

Version 0.9.3 · Build 11518196

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build includes a fix for a countdown bug when playing a game with at least 2 human players with bots.
I now apply the bot play delay at the beginning of the round so they don't play immediately when the round starts.
I disable the Draw button when dealing/scoring.
Menu buttons are no longer covered up when zooming in.
I'm especially interested in hearing if anybody encounters problems not being able to double-click cards to make a legal play (i.e. nothing happens when you double-click).

