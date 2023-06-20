Update 2023.06.09.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.06.20.0
TWEAK:
- Zera: standarized hit reaction recovery time
- Samuel: standarized hit reaction recovery time
- Isabella: thrust attacks shorter recovery times
- Marie: Dodge Leg animation moves her further back
- You can't push an opponent who's cut attack is in active phase (push doesn't work if your opponent is in the middle of his cut attack)
- Isabella: edge scrape damage on missed point thrust attack is now 20 and not 16
- Zera: Combo (RFF) Fwd, Y, Y - second attack is now a bit slower if the first attack was blocked
- Zera: larger weak part on the blade (easier to bash through)
- Zera: Maximum through steel bash damage is now 25 instead of 40
- Isabella: a different (RFF) Guard 2 animation, for sake of consistency with (LFF) Guard 2 animation
- Laszlo: Combo Fwd, Y,X - a bit slower X attack
NEW:
- Canceling an in-place attack (before or after active phase) starts a 0.32s cooldown window. If you press an in-place attack again, it will be delayed, until the cooldown is over.
FIX:
- Alexander: Fixed Idle Tired and Idle Limp animations not looping
Changed files in this update