Hellish Quart update for 20 June 2023

Update 2023.06.09.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.06.20.0

TWEAK:

  • Zera: standarized hit reaction recovery time
  • Samuel: standarized hit reaction recovery time
  • Isabella: thrust attacks shorter recovery times
  • Marie: Dodge Leg animation moves her further back
  • You can't push an opponent who's cut attack is in active phase (push doesn't work if your opponent is in the middle of his cut attack)
  • Isabella: edge scrape damage on missed point thrust attack is now 20 and not 16
  • Zera: Combo (RFF) Fwd, Y, Y - second attack is now a bit slower if the first attack was blocked
  • Zera: larger weak part on the blade (easier to bash through)
  • Zera: Maximum through steel bash damage is now 25 instead of 40
  • Isabella: a different (RFF) Guard 2 animation, for sake of consistency with (LFF) Guard 2 animation
  • Laszlo: Combo Fwd, Y,X - a bit slower X attack

NEW:

  • Canceling an in-place attack (before or after active phase) starts a 0.32s cooldown window. If you press an in-place attack again, it will be delayed, until the cooldown is over.

FIX:

  • Alexander: Fixed Idle Tired and Idle Limp animations not looping

