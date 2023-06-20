First update of Stellar Version 1.0 has just hit Steam!
This update includes added Steam achievements, along with some bug fixes!
Hope you enjoy, and have a STELLAR day! <3
Stellar Version 1.0 update for 20 June 2023
Update #1: Achievements & Bug Fixes 06/20/23
First update of Stellar Version 1.0 has just hit Steam!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update