Stellar Version 1.0 update for 20 June 2023

Update #1: Achievements & Bug Fixes 06/20/23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First update of Stellar Version 1.0 has just hit Steam!
This update includes added Steam achievements, along with some bug fixes!
Hope you enjoy, and have a STELLAR day! <3

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2443401
