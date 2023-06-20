0.9.5 Update Patch Notes

Major Changes
- Research map has been completely redesigned for a better feel for progression.
- UI is made more consistent and clean.
- Maximum level is capped at 7.
- Most of the modules are now unlocked through the research system instead of after long grinds to level up.
- New system to simulate events that are happening on different stations.
- Security system has been overhauled to feel more fair.
- Managing a second station is made easier through initial cooldowns on some negative events.
Quality of Life Improvements
- Every mission can be clicked on to get more info.
- Signal Enhancers and their purpose are more visible on the recruiting panel.
- Mission section is redesigned to show progress more clearly.
- Red indicators on top of buildings can be clicked to be directed to the associated panel.
- "Repair" button is disabled if the building has full health.
- Maximum game speed has been increased.
- Maximum amount of autosaves of one game is capped at 3.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed major crashes.
- Fixed overly powered asteroids.
- Fixed shield generators not giving security points.
- Fixed event names not being rendered correctly.
Changed files in this update