Space Station Tycoon update for 20 June 2023

0.9.5 Update Patch Notes

Build 11518016

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

  • Research map has been completely redesigned for a better feel for progression.
  • UI is made more consistent and clean.
  • Maximum level is capped at 7.
  • Most of the modules are now unlocked through the research system instead of after long grinds to level up.
  • New system to simulate events that are happening on different stations.
  • Security system has been overhauled to feel more fair.
  • Managing a second station is made easier through initial cooldowns on some negative events.

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Every mission can be clicked on to get more info.
  • Signal Enhancers and their purpose are more visible on the recruiting panel.
  • Mission section is redesigned to show progress more clearly.
  • Red indicators on top of buildings can be clicked to be directed to the associated panel.
  • "Repair" button is disabled if the building has full health.
  • Maximum game speed has been increased.
  • Maximum amount of autosaves of one game is capped at 3.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed major crashes.
  • Fixed overly powered asteroids.
  • Fixed shield generators not giving security points.
  • Fixed event names not being rendered correctly.

