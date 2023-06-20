 Skip to content

Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 20 June 2023

Update notes

  • Added Iron Dome
  • Added Add Nitro Boost
  • Added sound FX when item is used
  • Improved Item Bar
  • Improved: new mine explosion
  • Fixed: Mine should not explode under friendly players

