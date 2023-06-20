 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Andalia update for 20 June 2023

Introduction Tips & Animation Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 11517897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This little patch improves the performance of the code that drives various unit animations.

Additionally the introduction maps now have advisory markers that accompany the tips given to new players.

Changed files in this update

Andalia Content Depot 1743881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link