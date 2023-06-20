- Fixed an issue with advanced mode in the map editor.
- Fixed an issue with animations rendering.
- Fixed an issue with any times/intervals not showing/working correctly.
- Fixed an issue with resizing the database.
- Various other fixes and performance improvements.
- Updated 2D Sample Project with switch and airship example.
RPG Architect update for 20 June 2023
Bug Fixes and Sample Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
