RPG Architect update for 20 June 2023

Bug Fixes and Sample Updates

20 June 2023

  • Fixed an issue with advanced mode in the map editor.
  • Fixed an issue with animations rendering.
  • Fixed an issue with any times/intervals not showing/working correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with resizing the database.
  • Various other fixes and performance improvements.
  • Updated 2D Sample Project with switch and airship example.

