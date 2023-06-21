6/21 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Dear agent
The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on June 21 at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!
This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000
Welfare Function
● Welfare function: weekly exemption role
Free character experience this week
Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jiahui, Bianque, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulate the resentment camp: Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Xiao Pi, Spoon Demon
New Activity
Star Diamond Mall - "Lingbo Cruise" series skin limited time update
Take small steps on the waves, step on the waves and follow the tide
The Star Diamond Mall is newly launched. Wearing a complete set of special effects can activate the stealth skills of Water Wave, and a complete set of exclusive hair colors and actions can be exchanged for Wave Cruiser.
[New fitting room added]
New Star Diamond Mall: Qinghong - Lingbo Cruise Mall New: Jiahui - Encounter Old Friends - Canglan
Problem Repair
-
Fixed the issue of simulated resentment Xiaoli's new clothing not fully invisible during the season
-
Fixed issue with displaying 'player player player' when aligning with teammates in some modes
-
Fixed the issue of abnormal swing of the earrings in the pan dancing ripples of Lingtan Nalan Lian dance
And several other issues
Changed files in this update