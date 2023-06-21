6/21 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11517862 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 02:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on June 21 at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jiahui, Bianque, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulate the resentment camp: Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Xiao Pi, Spoon Demon

New Activity

Star Diamond Mall - "Lingbo Cruise" series skin limited time update

Take small steps on the waves, step on the waves and follow the tide

The Star Diamond Mall is newly launched. Wearing a complete set of special effects can activate the stealth skills of Water Wave, and a complete set of exclusive hair colors and actions can be exchanged for Wave Cruiser.

[New fitting room added]

New Star Diamond Mall: Qinghong - Lingbo Cruise Mall New: Jiahui - Encounter Old Friends - Canglan

Problem Repair

Fixed the issue of simulated resentment Xiaoli's new clothing not fully invisible during the season Fixed issue with displaying 'player player player' when aligning with teammates in some modes Fixed the issue of abnormal swing of the earrings in the pan dancing ripples of Lingtan Nalan Lian dance

And several other issues