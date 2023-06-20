 Skip to content

Milfvania Ep. 2 update for 20 June 2023

Milfvania Ep. 2 is now released

Build 11517838

Milfvania Ep. 2 is now released. Technical changes from Ep. 1: i'm using WEBP and WEBM formats and this should lower the size of the game. Cons: some might encounter some performance issues when switching through animations. I'm working on that.

In the next few days some updates will come that:

  • Fix animation performance (i'll switch all the animations from ATL to prerendered webm video file)
  • Add achievements!! Also for Ep. 1. This will come by 29 of June.
  • More sounds
  • Some extra scenes that didn't make it but why not, I thought afterwards I should add them
  • Fix engrish
  • Bugs, if any.
