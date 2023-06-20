 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Barro update for 20 June 2023

V.18.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11517813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːns_pinkː Maintenance
ːns_greenː Added a volume setting for the music
ːns_greenː Added a volume setting for the car's SFX

ːbr_cautionː I am trying to create a work around for the problem with the car pulling to the side when it hits another car/wall (it's a problem from the physics engine), if this still happens to you please let me know.

ːbar_energyː Help us maintain and improve our games! ːbar_energyː

ːbr_starː Donation tier #1
ːbr_starː Donation tier #2
ːbr_starː Donation tier #3
ːbr_starː Donation tier #4
ːbr_starː Donation tier #5
ːbr_starː Donation tier #6

ːbr_cartː Andarilho Store
ːbr_cartː Barro Store

ːns_keyː Grab a few games for free ːns_keyː

Changed files in this update

Content 32 Depot 618141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link