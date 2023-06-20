v1.1 Music and bug fixes

Hello everyone,

Thank you all for playing the game. Your feedback has been very helpful. After the release I took some time off, but now I'm back. In this update, I've implemented some of the suggestions you provided.

Music - Four different variations of the main gameplay sound track are now added, one for each door. Also, the quiet sound track now plays during the update screen as well.

- Four different variations of the main gameplay sound track are now added, one for each door. Also, the quiet sound track now plays during the update screen as well. Gold Star - In order to make the achievement of trophies more satisfactory, the Star icon for the battle now turns golden after you've won all the trophies for the battle.

- In order to make the achievement of trophies more satisfactory, the Star icon for the battle now turns golden after you've won all the trophies for the battle. Resource numbers - The Resource towers (Fount, Monk, Mint and Quarry) now show the quantity of the resource that they produce. Adds clarity to the resource management.

- The Resource towers (Fount, Monk, Mint and Quarry) now show the quantity of the resource that they produce. Adds clarity to the resource management. When you've crafted the blueprints for Epic monuments, the description of the battle now indicates that "Epic monuments are available". After you start playing, you will be able to choose between Epic/Classic monuments like before

The Attribute unlock tooltip now shows the number of towers that you still need to unlock before unlocking attribute upgrades

If the game is paused, it does not resume if you press "Resume" from the abort panel. It resumes in the paused state.

When the enemy gate goes berserk, it plays a different sound track. It didn't use to pause if the game was paused at this stage. It's fixed now.

When enemies pass through heal zones, they are healed only while they are in the zone. However, the visual fx showing the healing used to remain on even after they had existed the zones. That has been fixed now.

Minor tooltip changes

More changes will come in the future updates. Let me know if you've more suggestions.

Cheers!