Update 1.4: UI UPDATES, HITREG, HELI BUFF, QUALITY OF LIFE & BUG FIXES

The game has been updated to version 1.4
06/20/23
- Added an on-screen level progression bar (this can be disabled from Gameplay -> Show Level Progression) - hi bigfry 👋
- Added a squad list in the bottom left corner (this can be disabled from Gameplay settings)
- Increased the HP of Blackhawk - KA60 by 150%, 2000 HP ---> 3000 HP
- Improved hitbox detection and hit registration
- Changed AK15's ext-magazine stats
- Vehicles will no longer be able to resupply while firing. 60 seconds cooldown implemented to prevent continuous supplying and firing (particularly for APCs)
- Fixed the issue where the "Give Up" UI could not be seen during night vision
- Adjusted layers on CONQ for Salhan, Construction, and Azagor. Player names will be limited to prevent clipping in the squad menu
- In loadout, the 'Supporter Icon' will indicate which skins are part of the supporter pack
- Players will no longer be able to damage enemy vehicles that are parked in the base (only applicable in safe zones where neither players nor vehicles can inflict or receive damage)
- Simplified the representation of special keys in keybindings in the game UI for a more compact display (e.g. '+' instead of 'PLUS')
- C4s will no longer pass through fences and bushes
- Removed canted sights from Ultimax (not possible due to the handle)
- Fixed the issue where the RSH12 vertical recoil indicator would clip outside the bar
- Fixed the issue where the scroll wheel couldn't be assigned in keybindings
- Fixed UMP45 skins
Thanks for playing, we hope these updates improve your experience.
