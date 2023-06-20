Update 1.4: UI UPDATES, HITREG, HELI BUFF, QUALITY OF LIFE & BUG FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 11517741 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 19:46:09 UTC by Wendy

06/20/23

Added an on-screen level progression bar (this can be disabled from Gameplay -> Show Level Progression) - hi bigfry 👋

Added a squad list in the bottom left corner (this can be disabled from Gameplay settings)

Increased the HP of Blackhawk - KA60 by 150%, 2000 HP ---> 3000 HP

Improved hitbox detection and hit registration

Changed AK15's ext-magazine stats

Vehicles will no longer be able to resupply while firing. 60 seconds cooldown implemented to prevent continuous supplying and firing (particularly for APCs)

Fixed the issue where the "Give Up" UI could not be seen during night vision

Adjusted layers on CONQ for Salhan, Construction, and Azagor. Player names will be limited to prevent clipping in the squad menu

In loadout, the 'Supporter Icon' will indicate which skins are part of the supporter pack

Players will no longer be able to damage enemy vehicles that are parked in the base (only applicable in safe zones where neither players nor vehicles can inflict or receive damage)

Simplified the representation of special keys in keybindings in the game UI for a more compact display (e.g. '+' instead of 'PLUS')

C4s will no longer pass through fences and bushes

Removed canted sights from Ultimax (not possible due to the handle)

Fixed the issue where the RSH12 vertical recoil indicator would clip outside the bar

Fixed the issue where the scroll wheel couldn't be assigned in keybindings

Fixed UMP45 skins

Thanks for playing, we hope these updates improve your experience.

Stay up-to-date and in touch with us on Discord and Twitter. If you're interested in watching live development, check out TheLiquidHorse on Twitch.