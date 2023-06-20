 Skip to content

Goose Goose Duck update for 20 June 2023

v2.25 - Sin Eater Duck

v2.25 - Sin Eater Duck

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sin Eater Duck


Sin Eater Duck - Collect corruption to gain the ability to kill in an area at the cost of your life. If you kill enough players, you will survive. Your tasks are fake. Available on the Corruption game mode.

Limited Time Event Game Mode: Task Race


This game mode will be only be available during Limited Time Token Events where players can race to complete as many tasks as possible. Each player is a Goose with fast movement, no meetings. Just tasks. Token caps still apply.
Complete the most tasks and brag to your friends about how many tasks you can complete under a time limit and secure your spot on the podium!

