-All 6 Doll parts are now collectable.

-Peeker frequency and procedural timing tweaks

-Events that scare the Character now drain Sanity

-Sanity is restored during some events and actions

-Optimization tweaks

-Better geometry alignment in The Pools

-Added an Initial Audio Listener that gets replaced to avoid loud level audio before Camera Listeners are enabled

-Some events have been locked behind sanity values

