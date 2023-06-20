Update 09 Quickfix 04

Main Menu
- Version Indicator(bottom right) set to ver. 9.4.0
Ingame
- Characters no longer bounce off the stage boundries
- Fixed? a glitch that allows players to cross sides in regular ball modes
- Fixed a glitch that prevented balls from entering the goals when the game starts
- Parry hitboxes will show up when hitboxes are turned on
- The Negative meter has been adjusted to account for the new movement system
CrossCourt Brawl
- If Groundblock is hit, the attacker can neither airdash cancel nor jump cancel
Changed files in this update