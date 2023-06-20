 Skip to content

Aces Under the Moonlight update for 20 June 2023

Update 09 Quickfix 04

Build 11517556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Menu

  • Version Indicator(bottom right) set to ver. 9.4.0

Ingame

  • Characters no longer bounce off the stage boundries
  • Fixed? a glitch that allows players to cross sides in regular ball modes
  • Fixed a glitch that prevented balls from entering the goals when the game starts
  • Parry hitboxes will show up when hitboxes are turned on
  • The Negative meter has been adjusted to account for the new movement system

CrossCourt Brawl

  • If Groundblock is hit, the attacker can neither airdash cancel nor jump cancel

Changed files in this update

Open link