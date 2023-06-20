 Skip to content

Medical Record Sheet update for 20 June 2023

“Update instructions on June 21st”

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimize blood splatter effects

  2. Add prompt information to kill the dropped core of Boss

  3. Reduce the health, defense, and damage reduction of pathogen enemies

