-
Optimize blood splatter effects
-
Add prompt information to kill the dropped core of Boss
-
Reduce the health, defense, and damage reduction of pathogen enemies
Medical Record Sheet update for 20 June 2023
“Update instructions on June 21st”
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2452751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update