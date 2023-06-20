 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Schmaragon Playtest update for 20 June 2023

Update Notes For Jun 20

Share · View all patches · Build 11517460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing persistent credits. In the future, they will be used for different purposes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2081901 Depot 2081901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2081902 Depot 2081902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link