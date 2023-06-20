Introducing persistent credits. In the future, they will be used for different purposes.
Schmaragon Playtest update for 20 June 2023
Update Notes For Jun 20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2081901 Depot 2081901
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2081902 Depot 2081902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update